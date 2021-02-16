Storm weakens

Local Forecast

Skies will stay mostly cloudy to partly cloudy today and we will see a slight chance of some scattered mixed showers as the current system weakens and exits the region. Highs will stay chilly, in the upper 30's to low 40's, and westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the upper teens to low 20's. Breezes turn NW at 5-15 mph.

The break between systems will continue Wednesday, with more mixed showers expected Thursday and Friday. Highs then will be in the low to mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 20's to low 30's. We will see a chance of some light snowfall into Saturday morning. Despite mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers, we will warm into the upper 40's Sunday and low 50's Monday.

