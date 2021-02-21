Slight chance for rain on Monday

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Temps hovered around the mid-40s today, but anyone who made their way outside should have felt the breezes shift to the south.

It will end up being some strong winds, as we could see gusts cross 25 mph.

But that shift in the wind is going to bring us some warmer air Monday, bringing temps up to the upper 40s and middle 50s around Central Oregon.

We may see a slight chance for some rain, even in the mountains, as our snow levels are going to rise all the way up near 7,000 feet by Monday morning.

But that rain will still confined to the Cascades for much of the day, until the early evening, when the cities have a chance for some showers.

That system will clear out pretty quickly, and Tuesday and Wednesday are looking pretty clear, until a cold front drops in on us on Thursday.

That front has the potential to bring some snow and more wind to the region.

