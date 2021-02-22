Mild temps; wind & rain

Local Forecast

Our clouds will stay fairly thick today and a 30% chance of rain showers will stay with us into this evening. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's on a very windy Monday. SE breezes will turn SW at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30-35 mph. We will get some partial clearing tonight. Winds will turn NW after midnight at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-30 mph.

Expect to see some mixed treatment this week. Highs will be in the 40's all week and lows will be in the 20's. Skies will be mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, but the next system moves in Thursday and Friday, with a chance of some mixed showers turning to snow Thursday night. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through Friday into Saturday morning. Saturday skies will turn partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs in the low 40's. Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40's; something more average for this time of year.

