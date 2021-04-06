Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY, EVERYONE...

With high pressure dominating the weather picture for the Pacific NW, we can expect one very sunny, warm day today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's and breezes will be gentle out of the NW. Skies will stay clear tonight and breezes will become light and variable after midnight. Overnight lows will range from the mid 20's to low 30's.

More sunny, warm conditions will prevail Wednesday. A system centered well to the north will deliver some clouds Wednesday night, but the chance of any showers from those clouds is minimal. We will be left with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures Thursday. We will see sunny skies Friday, but another stronger system will close in Friday night and give us a chance at some snow showers into Saturday morning. The passage of this system will make for a breezy day Saturday into Saturday night. This system will pass quickly and we will get some clearing Saturday afternoon. It will be chilly Saturday, but we will start to warm back up Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!