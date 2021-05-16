Skip to Content
Cool-down starts today

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

Sunny skies and warm temperatures again today, but without the wind that was with us yesterday.

Tonight, it looks like things will stay on the calmer side, until things begin to change tomorrow morning.

It's looking like we will see sustained winds for most of Monday upward of 15 mph and gusts approaching 30 mph before likely topping that mark in the evening.

Tomorrow also looks like the last taste of summer-like temperatures for the week. Tomorrow is looking like it will reach the mid 70s around the region, but the highs drops considerably, down to 61 degrees in Redmond, by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we are anticipating a round of new systems off of the Pacific that will give us chances for rain from Wednesday evening through Friday, and lower our temperatures back down to the 50s.

However, things look to start clearing up for the weekend, and the highs return to our seasonal average by Sunday.

