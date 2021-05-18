Cool & Breezy

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

Today marks the beginning of a cooler, wetter trend that will last for the rest of the work week. Skies will stay mostly sunny through much of the day, but daytime highs won't make it much above 60 degrees. Westerly and NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Winds will turn northerly tonight and stay pretty gusty. Lows will be in the low to mid 30's under mostly cloudy skies.

Intermittent showers will be accompanied by highs in the mid 50's for the next couple days. With overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's to low 30's, we may see some snow mix into those showers; especially at the upper elevations. A chance of showers will stay with us through much of Friday, but Friday will also mark the start of a warming trend that will have us back to more average temperatures by Sunday. We will see sunny skies and highs in the low 70's by Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!