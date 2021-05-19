CHILLY, BREEZY, DRIZZLY DAYS AHEAD

Local Forecast

The slow advance of a storm system from the north will deliver cold, wet conditions to the NW that are likely to stay with us through the week. With a chance or rain showers today, our highs will only reach the low to mid 50's. NW winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph and stay there through much of the night. Look for a chance of mixed showers tonight as lows dip to freezing and a bit below.

Cold temperatures and gusty winds are likely to stay with us into the weekend. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 50's and overnight lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. A 30-50% chance of showers will also be with us during that time. Some areas, the upper elevations in particular, will see some snow mix with the rain overnight. A modest warm up with some clearing skies is expected to begin about Sunday night.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

