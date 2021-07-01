Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

Today we begin to see a slight shift in our air flow patterns. Unfortunately, it will not deliver much relief from the heat wave we are experiencing. Highs will be in the low 90's and NW breezes will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts a bit higher this afternoon. Winds will become light overnight and a smoky haze is expected to stay with us for the next 24 hours. Skies will be clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 50's.

A Excessive Heat Warning will stay in place until 8 pm Sunday. A Red Flag Warning will be in place until 10 pm today. Sunny skies and highs in the 90's are expected to stay with us well into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!