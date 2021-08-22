Cool start to the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

A warmer day Sunday, with highs toping out around 80 degrees, but it looks like we will still have a few more days in the 70s before we warm up again, but still not as warm as earlier this summer.

Monday highs should top out in the middle 70s and much of the smoke that was in the region Sunday should clear out thanks to some stronger northwest winds that will keep smoke from the Cascades fires out.

Temps cool way down into the 30s overnight which will allow us to see some patchy frost in some spots. Highs will climb slowly back into the upper 80s by the end of the week.

