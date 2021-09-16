Sunny, cool & better AQI

Local Forecast

We are anticipating a cool, but sunny day here on the High Desert, along with an improved air quality. We will see a few thin clouds, but apart from that, nothing but blue sky and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's, with gentle northerly breezes. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will remain dry for now. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 30's, again with calm breezes.

We will wake up to mostly clear skies Friday morning, but watch the clouds thicken through the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. The southward advance of a system along the Canadian coast line will bring us some showers Friday night. Rainy, cool conditions will stay with us through the weekend. Look for mid 60's for highs Saturday and mid 50's Sunday. Showers will start to break up Sunday night, but not before the upper elevations get a chance to see some snow showers enter the mix. Skies become mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday. The next weak system will bring a very slight chance of isolated showers next Wednesday.

