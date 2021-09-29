Fair, but a little cool

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A NW flow will not only keep our cloud cover a bit variable between mostly sunny and partly cloudy, it will also keep us a bit on the cool side. After a frosty morning, our highs will top out in the mid to upper 60's. Winds will be light out of the south. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with light winds out of the south. Lows will be in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

This variable cloud cover will stay with us through the end of the work week, with very little chance of any more rain. Modest shifts in the air flow pattern will see us warm into the mid 70's Thursday and shift back to the mid to upper 60's Friday. Beginning Saturday, however, we will start seeing more sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 70's Sunday and stay there going into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!