Staying Cold

Despite a lot of sunshine today, a chilly air flow out of the NW will keep our temperatures below average. Skies will vary from sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50's. If we see any breeze at all it will be light and generally out of the north. Breezes will calm this evening and remain that way overnight. Expect a frosty night under mostly clear skies with lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Friday and Saturday mornings will see more frosty conditions followed by mostly sunny days and highs in the low 60's. Sunday's sun breaks will be interspersed with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The snow level will be dropping to 3,600' Sunday night, so some will see snowfall by Monday morning. Monday will see a chance of mixed showers with highs only reaching the upper 40's. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of next week, but highs will stay cold, in the low to mid 50's.

