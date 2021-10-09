Cooler weather, rain coming

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Another day comfortably in the upper 50s and low 60s. The difference today are some added winds ahead of the approaching cold front. Our average high for this time of year is still 70 degrees in Redmond so that still puts us a solid 10 degrees below average like we have been since Tuesday.

We're starting to see some wind ahead of two systems entering the region this weekend. Sunday, when the first part of the system arrives, we could see gusts as much as strong as 31 mph.

This second front of the weekend on sunday gives us just a 20 percent chance of rain.

This will put an end to our streak of calm winds. We'll start to see sustained winds between 5 and 14 mph on Saturday night. And then Sunday those will increase to westerly winds at 16-21 mph with gusts potentially around 30 mph.

Highs won't make it much past the 40s on Monday and lows will dip into the 20s, making for significant chances for frost on Monday and Tuesday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US