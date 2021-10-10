Cool down begins

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Temperatures have taken a strong dip today, with highs only reaching 51 degrees in Redmond. On the tail end of this cold front, things are going to continue to cool. Lows, with few exceptions will be at or below freezing tonight.

The Cascades have already received a light dusting of snow and it’s very possible there could be stray showers of flurries here in Central Oregon for the first time this season.

Winds have also picked up around the region with gusts today in Redmond nearing 40 mph. Strong gusts could continue into tonight, but while things will be breezier on Monday, it won’t be quite as strong as today.

Monday, things will also be cooler, with highs potentially not even reaching 50 degrees, although skies will be clearer. Lows will dip down into the low 20s and even teens in some spots.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US