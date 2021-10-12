Thickening clouds; staying cold

Local Forecast

After waking up to clear skies and cold, frosty conditions we will see clouds thicken through the day. Highs will stay cold, topping out in the low to mid 50's. Breezes will stay light and variable through today and into tonight. We have a 50% chance of showers tonight. Mixed showers for some, but with lows ranging from the low 20's to low 30's, snow showers are expected for many.

The tail end of the approaching front will pass quickly and our skies will partially clear Wednesday. A body of cold air will stay with us through Thursday, so we won't warm much. Highs will stay in the low to mid 50's. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's. We will hold onto a few clouds through the end of the week, but we will stay dry. Friday and Saturday will see highs get back to something more normal for this time of year, but we will cool back down Sunday and into next week.

