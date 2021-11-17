Sunshine and chilly, again

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Despite plenty of sunshine today, we will remain pretty chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 40's. While some may see a few wind gusts, SE breezes will stay pretty gentle for most, at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but we will stay dry. SE winds will stay steady, at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

The cloud cover will thicken through the day Thursday, but we are not expecting any showers until later in the day. Rain showers will stay with us through Thursday night and into much of Friday. The clouds will start to break late Friday and we will see partly cloudy skies that night. Skies will be mostly sunny this weekend, with highs in the upper 40's Saturday and low 50's Sunday. Look for mostly sunny skies Monday, with highs in the mid 50's. Partly cloudy Tuesday, with highs in the mid 40's.

