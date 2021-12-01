Sunny; Record Highs?

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure centered to our south will deliver sunshine and possible record high temperatures to us today. Highs will reach the mid, maybe upper, 60's this afternoon and southerly breezes will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn se tonight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will range from the low 30's to low 40's.

Even though that high pressure center will start to ease off to the east we will stay warm for the next few days. Highs will be around 60 Thursday under sunny skies. Skies become partly cloudy Friday and stay that way through the weekend. Highs will be scattered through the 50's. Highs will be in the mid 50's Monday, but we will also see the next batch of showers push through Monday and Monday night. We will get some clearing Tuesday, but those showers will be followed by cooler air. Look for highs Tuesday to be in the mid to upper 40's; something a little more average for this time of year.

