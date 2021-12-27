Snow stops; stays cold

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A cold, wet flow out of the NW will keep our temperatures low and snow in the air through the morning. Highs will be in the 20's and NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. Lows will range from the single digits to the mid-teens. Breezes will turn light out of the south.

The current storm will weaken and only deliver about a 20% chance of snow showers Tuesday into Tuesday night. Even with a break in the system Wednesday, plan on staying very cold through the middle of the week. Even when we do warm a little, we will stay below average. A chance of snow showers will stay with us through the end of the work week, and then we will see a break on Saturday, New Year's Day. The next system will push in Sunday, with a slight chance of some scattered mixed showers.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!