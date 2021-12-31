Clearing Skies, But Staying Cold

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a slight chance of some scattered morning snow showers we will see some gradual clearing today. We will also see the coldest day and night we have seen so far this season. Northerly and westerly breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will plunge to single digits and below zero. Breezes will turn calm overnight.

New Years Day will be sunny and cold with highs staying below freezing. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 40. A warming trend that will have us in the mid 40's going through the middle of next week. Those warmer temperatures will be accompanied by an increasing chance of mixed showers as we go through the week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!