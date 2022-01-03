Serious winter storm entering the NW

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A major winter storm is pressing into the Pacific NW. It will bring mixed showers to most of the High Desert today along with high winds. Highs will be in the mid 30's to low 40's, so higher elevations are likely to see mostly snow. 20-30 mph southerly winds will gust as high as 40-50 mph. Those winds back off tonight. With lows in the 20's, all will see snow. Some accumulations could be substantial.

Snowfall is expected to continue through the middle of the week. With highs staying in the mid 30's to low 40's, some will see rain mix with the snow during the day. Be aware of winter driving conditions at all times. Mixed showers are expected through the work week, with this pattern breaking up Friday night. We are looking for mostly sunny skies this weekend, with highs around 40.

