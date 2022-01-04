The cold, wet stream continues

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While the heaviest storm activity has moved off to the east, that cold, wet stream continues and we have a good chance of more snow and rain today. Highs will be scattered through the 30's. SW breezes will be at 5-10 mph, but we will see gusts a bit higher. Tonight's lows will be in the upper 20's to mid 30's. Mixed showers will turn to snow showers for most. Gentle breezes will turn westerly after midnight.

A warming trend that takes our daytime highs into the mid 40's and our overnight lows in the 30's will keep rain in our forecast through the end of the workweek. Upper elevations may mix some snow into the showers during the overnight hours. The weekend looks to be pretty nice. We will see mostly clear skies, with highs in the low 40's. These pleasant conditions will be carried into the start of the new work week.

