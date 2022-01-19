Late Day Showers Possible

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The cloud cover will vary from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today and let's not be surprised if, by the end of the day, some areas see a light shower or two. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40's and breezes will be light out of the south and SE. Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight and we will see a slight chance of scattered showers. Lows will be in the 30's and breezes will stay light out of the SE.

We will carry a chance of showers into Thursday, but we can also expect some late day clearing. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's and gentle breezes will turn westerly. Friday will turn sunny with highs in the mid 40's. Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend and into next week. Highs will rise into the low to mid 50's and overnight lows will be in the 20's.

