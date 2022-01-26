Sunny & Mild

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After seeing some patchy freezing fog this morning our skies will clear and with plenty of sunshine, our highs will reach the mid to upper 40's. Light and variable winds will be with us through the afternoon. Clouds will thicken tonight, but we will stay dry. We will also see a chance of more patchy freezing fog by morning. Any breezes we see will calm and lows will be in the mid-teens to low 20's.

After sunny to mostly sunny days, patchy freezing fog will be possible right through Saturday morning. Thursday will be a bit on the cool side, but Friday will see highs in the low to mid 50's and that is where we will stay through the weekend. There will be a slight chance of scattered mixed showers Sunday that will thicken Sunday night. This will be part of a colder system that will deliver a chance of mixed showers Monday. We will get some clearing Tuesday, but we will also stay a bit on the chilly side.

