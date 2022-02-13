Mild Super Bowl Sunday to be followed by winter weather advisory in the Cascades

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

The northern Oregon Cascades are under a winter weather advisory Monday, and the good news, we can expect between three to six inches of snow to hit higher elevations above around 2,500 feet.

The advisory is in place from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

On the High Desert, Sunday night lows will range in the upper 20's to mid-30's with mostly cloudy skies and light winds.

Cloud cover is expected to stay with us through Monday. We'll see highs in the low 50's Monday and upper 40's on Tuesday. With the next system moving in, clouds will thicken a bit Sunday night and then deliver a chance of mixed showers Monday. This brief system will move through quickly and leave behind some cooler air. skies will clear and we will warm back into the mid 60s by Thursday.