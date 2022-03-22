Warm today and for most of the week.

Happy National Goof Off Day, Central Oregon!

Our mostly clear skies stay with us overnight Tuesday with winds turning light out of the east. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Our winds will pick up Wednesday to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph into the evenings but even with a few clouds, we expect to remain dry. Expect our highs to range in the 60s all week with our next chance for showers arriving this weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



