Another warm day ahead

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

The end of spring break is sure feeling a lot warmer than we're used to!

We'll have another day near 70 degrees on Sunday, but there will be a few more clouds in the sky than the past few. Clouds started building throughout the day Saturday and we ended up being mostly cloudy by Saturday night.

That's how things will be for both Sunday and Monday, and it even looks like we have a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains Sunday night, due to unstable air, as well as the warm surface temperatures.

We then have a 30 percent chance of rain on Monday before the sun comes back out on Tuesday, but that will be with temperatures a lot closer to average, in the lower 60s, than last week.

