Intermittent showers, breezy

We have a 40% chance of intermittent showers all day today. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. Light and variable winds in the morning will pick up out of the NW to a gusty 10-15 mph. Showers will taper off this evening, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and some additional clearing by morning. Tonight's lows will be in the low to mid 30's with winds becoming light and variable.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60's. There will be a variable cloud cover through the middle of the week, but we will stay dry. Daytime highs will dip into the low to mid 50's for a couple days. Skies will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the rest of the week and through the coming weekend. By Friday, the daytime highs will climb back into the low to mid 60's, and they will stay there through the weekend.

