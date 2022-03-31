Mild for a few days, before showers return

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Skies become partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the 20s. Breezes become light and variable after midnight. Our skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny going into the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the low 60s and in the upper 50s Saturday. Sunday will stay warm, with highs in the upper 50s. Watch the clouds thicken through the day and deliver a chance of rain showers Sunday night. Rain is likely Monday, with highs cooling into the low to mid-50s. The rain showers will clear up Monday night.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the system that just moved through will leave behind cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. The warmup returns Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s.

