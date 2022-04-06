Mostly sunny; warmer

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The ridge of high pressure that has cleared our skies will continue to strengthen today and bring us more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Mostly sunny skies will be accompanied by daytime highs in the low to mid 60's. Winds will stay light and variable around the area. NW breezes will pick up slightly and stay with us tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows at or a little below freezing.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny Thursday, and that is the day we are expecting to be the warmest of the week; highs will be in the mid to upper 70's. We are going to feel the early effects of the next system about to move into the Pacific NW beginning Friday. Skies will become partly cloudy and highs will be in the mid to upper 50's; something a little more average for this time of year. That also marks the beginning of a cooldown that will have us in the upper 40's Saturday and mid 40's Sunday. A chance of scattered snow showers Sunday night will stay with us through Monday and into Monday night. By Tuesday, we will be back under mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low 50's.

