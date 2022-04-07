Record highs possible today

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure will deliver the sunniest and warmest day of the week, with highs for some that will be 20 or more degrees above average. Those highs will be around 80 degrees, and breezes will remain light and variable. A few clouds will press in toward the end of the day, but we will stay dry. Under partly cloudy skies, tonight's lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's, with light and variable winds.

The weakening of that high pressure will allow us to come more under the influence of a developing system moving in from the Gulf of Alaska. We will see a few more clouds Friday and a return to more average temperatures. That system will really make itself felt, beginning Saturday. We will have some sun breaks, but plan on returning to very chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 40's and lows will dip into the 20's. Late Saturday, we will also add a slight chance of scattered, mixed showers that will stay with us through Monday night. This will break on Tuesday, but we will be left with chilly temperatures. It won't be until Wednesday that we see highs that get close to normal for this time of year.

