Cooler with a chance for snow showers

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

It will stay blustery Friday night, then back off after midnight. Skies become mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the 20s.

Skies will stay mostly sunny Saturday, but the temperatures will drop into the mid-40s, and that is where we will stay into the middle of next week. A chance of snow showers will settle on Saturday night. We will go through the weekend and well into next week with a chance of scattered snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s and lows in the 20s until Wednesday. Highs will then reach the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday.

The next several days have a good chance of staying chilly and stormy.

