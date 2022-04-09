Winter returns, storm warning until Wednesday

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Winter seems to have finally arrived, just at the start of spring. More storm systems are stacking up and that has the East Slopes of the Cascades (Sisters, La Pine, Sunriver, Mt. Bachelor, Black Butte Ranch, Camp Sherman) in a winter storm warning until Wednesday.

There is a chance we see snowfall Saturday night in the mountains, and most signs point to snowfall starting around midnight and carrying on throughout the day.

Snow accumulations will be lighter on Sunday than Monday, that's when this system merges with another from the south carrying lots more moisture. Monday could see up to 2-4 inches of snowfall in Redmond with the aggressive models showing 18-24 new inches of snow at Mt. Bachelor in 48 hours come Monday night.

As you can expect, temperatures for the next 5 days won't cross 50 degrees, hanging out in the mid 40s for the most part, and we even have 40 percent chances of snow from Tuesday morning until Wednesday night. Saturday is the first day we're expected to cross 50 degrees again in Redmond.

