A winter storm warning is in place

Much of Central Oregon is under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday. More snow is expected Monday night as lows drop into the 20s. Winds will turn northwest at 15-25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph.

Mixed showers, highs in the low 40s, and lows in the 20s will continue through the middle of the week. This current system will show signs of breaking up Thursday, but we will live with a chance of snow showers through Saturday. Skies become partly cloudy Saturday night, then mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s Sunday.

