WINTRY STORM TO CONTINUE

Much of Central Oregon is under a Winter Storm Warning through Wednesday. It is snowing and roads are wet or snow-packed and slick. Mixed showers will stay with us all day, as will gusty westerly winds at 20-30 mph, gusting to 40-45 mph. More snow is expected tonight as lows drop into the 20's. Winds will turn NW at 15-25 mph tonight, with gusts to 35 mph.

Mixed showers, highs in the low 40's and lows in the 20's will continue through the middle of the week. This current system will show signs of breaking up Thursday, but we will live with a chance of snow showers through Saturday. Skies become partly cloudy Saturday night, then mostly sunny with highs in the low 50's Sunday.

