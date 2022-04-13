Cold and Breezy; More Storm Activity

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current storm center has not moved. Consequently, we are faced with another cold, stormy day and a Winter Storm Warning that has been extended to 10 pm. With highs in the mid 30's to low 40's, more snow is likely today. Not quite as windy today with westerly winds at 5-10 gusting to 20 mph. Look for a chance of snow tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20's. Winds become ne at 5-10 mph.

Chilly, snowy conditions will stay with us through Thursday and then break Thursday night. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Mixed showers will return Saturday and turn to snow showers Saturday night. This will turn to mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the low to mid 50's. The next system will begin to push in Monday turning skies mostly cloudy and bringing a chance of showers Monday night. Tuesday will see partly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered, mixed showers. Highs will reach the low 50's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!