Chilly, But Beautiful Today

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

We travel in and out of systems this weekend! Today will be mostly sunny, but we stay chilly. Highs will be in the low to mid 40's with light breezes out of the north. Clouds will quickly begin to thicken this evening. As lows drop into the 20's we will see a 40% chance of snowfall tonight. Northerly breezes at 5-10 mph will turn westerly after midnight.

Snow showers turn to mixed showers Saturday and highs will only reach the low 40's. That chance of showers will diminish through the day and leave us under mostly cloudy skies that night. We will see a little additional clearing Sunday with highs getting into the low to mid 50's. Monday will be a little warmer, but the next round of showers will also begin. A chance of mixed showers will then stay with us through the middle of next week.

IN30 THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!