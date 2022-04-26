Sun Breaks; Cool and Breezy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our best chance of showers today will be in the early morning and then we can expect some partial clearing through the day. Highs will stay cool, in the low to mid 50's. It will likely feel cooler than that as westerly breezes pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. It will stay breezy through the evening then winds turn light out of the NW tonight. Under mostly cloudy skies we are dry with lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of today. We will stay cool Thursday, but beginning Wednesday night we will add a 30-50% chance of showers that are expected to last into Thursday night. A break in the showers Friday will also be accompanied by some clearer skies and warmer temperatures. Some thicker clouds Friday night will be followed by a chance of scattered showers Saturday and Saturday night. Clear skies Sunday with highs in the mid 60's will then be followed by more scattered showers Monday.

