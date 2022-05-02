Monday showers, warm up on the rise
Good Monday morning, Central Oregon.
We're kicking off our Monday morning with heavy cloud coverage and rain showers for most of the region.
There is a low pressure system traveling right off the coast bringing rain through the majority of Oregon and parts of Washington. We have a 50 percent chance for showers, but the late afternoon/ evening those clouds will start to break up a bit.
Winds are ranging from eight to 18 mph and can reach as high as 30 mph today. Throughout the evening we have a slight chance for some more showers. Tuesday the rain breaks up for a day and we are back in the 60's, the warm up begins.
