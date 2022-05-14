Warm end to weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

The High Desert got a mixed bag of conditions Saturday with some clouds, sun, rain even, but everyone got the much wanted warmer temperatures for Pole Pedal Paddle, the Brewfest and all the other weekend events!

Our highs were around average Saturday and look to cross into the mid and even upper 70s on Sunday. Sunday will start out with mostly cloudy skies before gradually giving way to more sun by midday.

That should also be the case on Monday, but a little cooler, back in the mid 60s. Both days will have slight chances for rain in Central Oregon, and higher in the mountains as a couple of cold fronts head through the Pacific Northwest.

