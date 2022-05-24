Warmup continues

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A ridge of high pressure will move into the West Coast today, increasing our sunshine and keeping the warming trend going. Skies will stay mostly sunny today and highs will reach the low to mid 70's. NW breezes will be gentle through the day and pick up just a bit this evening. Those breezes will become light and variable tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy and lows will be in the low to mid 40's.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, we will see the peak of both our sunshine and our warm temperatures for the week. Highs top out around 80 degrees and NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Thursday our temperatures will stay mild, in the mid 70's, but thickening clouds will be the first indicator of a cooler, wetter system moving into the Pacific NW. The rain is expected to start Thursday night and that is when our lows will begin to cool. Rain is expected all day Friday and into Friday night. We will see daytime highs in the low to mid 60's right through the weekend. Showers will break up Sunday night. That will leave us under mostly sunny skies Monday, Memorial Day. We will stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60's.

