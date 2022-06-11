Another wet weekend

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Our wet weekend began as expected today, with temperatures cooling and some areas even seeing some small thunderstorms.

More rain and cooler temperatures will carry through Sunday and into Sunday night. We should expect highs not to break out of the 50s, with partly cloudy skies and scattered showers, and even cooler temperatures will start the new week.

We will see sunny skies and a warming trend carry us through the middle of next week. Expect to see the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in beginning Thursday.

