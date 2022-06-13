Sunny; Chilly; Breezy

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Storm activity is moving out of the area and we will wind up under mostly sunny skies for much of the day. This system will, however, leave behind a lot of cold air. Highs will only reach the mid 50's and we can expect it to feel colder than that because westerly winds will pick up to 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds will turn SW overnight, but expect to stay gusty. Lows will be in the 30's under partly cloudy skies.

Skies will stay sunny to mostly sunny for the next few days. We don't warm to normal temperatures unto Wednesday, but even that will be short lived. We cool back to the low to mid 70's Thursday and watch the clouds thicken Thursday night. A chance of showers along with highs in the mid to upper 60's will settle in Friday and those conditions will stay with us through the coming weekend.

