More Sun; Chilly & Breezy

As one low pressure center moves off to the NE we will see our skies continue to clear, but we will remain a bit on the chilly side. Highs will be in the upper 50's to low 60's. It will feel cooler than that because of NW winds at 10-15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, helping lows dip to the mid to upper 30's. Gusty evening breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday has us in between systems so expect highs to near 80 degrees under sunny skies. A few clouds and modestly cooler temperatures will be the indicators of the next system approaching the NW on Thursday. A chance of showers and cooler temperatures will settle in Friday. That chance of showers will extend into Saturday where we see highs only reach the mid 60's. Sunday, Juneteenth, will be under mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60's, once again. We start the new work week with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures.

