Warmest Day of The Week

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we get to enjoy a nice, pleasant day in between storm patterns. Under mostly sunny skies, our daytime highs will reach the mid to upper 70's with a few spots breaking through 80 degrees. Breezes will be gentle out of the south and SW at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight, but we will be staying dry. Lows will be in the upper 30's to mid 40's with breezes turning light out of the west.

Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday, but cooler temperatures will be the first indicator of the advance of the next system. Mostly cloudy skies Thursday night will lead into a 40% chance of showers Friday and cooler temperatures. A chance of scattered showers will stay with us Friday night into Saturday. The cooldown will continue through Sunday, but the showers will break up by late day Saturday. With plenty of sunshine, we can expect a gradual warmup as we go into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!