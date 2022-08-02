Warm; More Thunderstorms

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Monsoonal moisture moving in over some fairly warm temperatures will give us about a 20-30% chance of more scattered thunderstorms again today. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's. Westerly and NW winds at 5-15 mph will become a little gusty this afternoon. Those winds become light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the 50's under mostly clear skies.

Highs will be in the upper 80's to mid 90's Wednesday. With the main body of moisture moving off to the east, our skies will clear and give us plenty of sunshine. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail for the rest of the work week. Plan on seeing a lot of sunshine this weekend along with daytime highs that increase just a bit. Those highs will be in the low to mid 90's and we will carry those warm temperatures into the new work week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!