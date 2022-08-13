Cool Night; Sunny and Warm Sunday

GOOD SATURDAY EVENING, EVERYONE...

After a nice, warm day here on the High Desert we can expect to see mostly clear skies tonight with lows that once again, will feel a little chilly. Lows will be scattered through the 40's and light breezes will be turning light and variable after midnight. Expect to be a little warmer Sunday. Under sunny skies, highs will reach the upper 80's to low 90's with NW breezes pick up to a gentle 5-10 mph.

We will start the new work week sunny and warmer...and expecting to get warmer. Monday will see highs around 90, then we warm into the mid 90's Tuesday. A little moisture moving in over highs in the low to mid 90's Wednesday will deliver a chance of some late day and evening thunderstorms, but it won't last long. Skies will clear Thursday and with plenty of sunshine, we will see highs in the mid 90's right into next weekend.

