Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 7:46 AM

Sunny; Warmer

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

After a clear, mild start to the day we can expect plenty of sunshine and the warmest day of the week today. Highs will reach the low 90's. Breezes will be gentle out of the north and NW at 5-10 mph. Like yesterday, we may see a few late afternoon clouds. Upper elevations to the south will see a slight chance of popup thunderstorms. Look for light and variable winds tonight with lows in the 50's and mostly clear skies.

Friday will look a lot like today, howbeit a degree or two cooler. The really cool air settles in for the weekend. While today will be the warmest day of the week, Saturday will be the coolest with highs in the mid 70's and lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Sunday will be modestly warmer, but overall, this will be a very comfortable weekend. You may want to get out and enjoy the pleasant conditions because the heat will return next week. By Tuesday we will see highs climbing into the mid 90's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content