Sunny; Warmer

After a clear, mild start to the day we can expect plenty of sunshine and the warmest day of the week today. Highs will reach the low 90's. Breezes will be gentle out of the north and NW at 5-10 mph. Like yesterday, we may see a few late afternoon clouds. Upper elevations to the south will see a slight chance of popup thunderstorms. Look for light and variable winds tonight with lows in the 50's and mostly clear skies.

Friday will look a lot like today, howbeit a degree or two cooler. The really cool air settles in for the weekend. While today will be the warmest day of the week, Saturday will be the coolest with highs in the mid 70's and lows in the mid 30's to mid 40's. Sunday will be modestly warmer, but overall, this will be a very comfortable weekend. You may want to get out and enjoy the pleasant conditions because the heat will return next week. By Tuesday we will see highs climbing into the mid 90's.

