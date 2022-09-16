Skip to Content
Mostly sunny, cool & hazy

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The advance of a low-pressure center southward along the British Columbia coast will bring clouds and cool air to Central Oregon today. Skies will become partly cloudy by this evening. Highs will be in the mid 60's to low 70's and NW breezes will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph this afternoon. Mostly cloudy tonight, with light and variable winds. Lows will be in the 30's.

The winds will not be very strong this weekend, but we will see a 20-60% chance of rain showers with highs in the mid 50's to mid 60's. The rain will break up Sunday night, leaving us under mostly sunny skies Monday. Another weak system will move through Tuesday and Wednesday, delivering a chance of showers. We will see clearing skies Thursday. Plan on staying cool all next week, with highs in the upper 60's to low 70's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

