Sunny, warm –> rain, snow, chilly

A solid ridge of high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. Areas south and west of bend will have to deal with some smoky haze in the morning, but gentle northerly breezes should help to clear that. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will come with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

Our conditions will stay quite pleasant through the middle of the week. Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid 50's. Lows will drop to freezing and below. The snow level will also drop down to 3,400-4,400 feet. This means that many areas could have snow on the ground Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay chilly through Monday and we will live with a chance of mixed showers through the beginning of the week.

