Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 9:00 AM

Sunny, warm –> rain, snow, chilly

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A solid ridge of high pressure over the Pacific NW will deliver another sunny, warm day to the High Desert today. Areas south and west of bend will have to deal with some smoky haze in the morning, but gentle northerly breezes should help to clear that. Highs will be in the mid 70's. Breezes will calm this evening. Mostly clear skies tonight will come with lows in the mid 20's to mid 30's.

Our conditions will stay quite pleasant through the middle of the week. Friday is when we begin to see hints of change, and then those changes happen quickly. Rain showers will begin Friday night and continue through the weekend. Highs Saturday will dip to the low to mid 50's. Lows will drop to freezing and below. The snow level will also drop down to 3,400-4,400 feet. This means that many areas could have snow on the ground Sunday morning. Temperatures will stay chilly through Monday and we will live with a chance of mixed showers through the beginning of the week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Bob Shaw

Bob Shaw is the chief meteorologist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Bob here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content