One more summer-like day

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Breezes will stay light and variable Wednesday night. Under mostly clear skies, we can expect our lows to be in the upper 20s to low 40s.

On Thursday, we will see our first hints of change. We will be staying warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but a slight shift in our airflow will allow clouds to thicken through the day. Skies will become cloudy Friday and develop a chance of showers in the afternoon. This will turn into a chance of rain Friday night.

Showers will continue Saturday and we might prepare for much colder temperatures through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be scattered through the 40s. With lows dropping into the 20s Saturday night, we may see some snow on the ground Sunday morning for our higher elevations. We will stay chilly going into next week. The chance of showers will taper off Monday and Tuesday, but be ready to see the next system roll in on Wednesday.

